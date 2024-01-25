Russia, Turkey, Iran confirm intention to arrange Astana format summit in Russia

ASTANA, January 25. /TASS/. Russia, Turkey and Iran have noted an agreement to hold the Astana format summit in Russia, the countries said in a joint declaration adopted at the 21st international Astana meeting on Syria.

"We noted the agreement, enshrined in the final statement of the trilateral summit on July 19, 2022, to organize a summit meeting in Russia," reads the document, the text of which was read by Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev.

The 21st international meeting on Syria was held in Astana on January 24-25.