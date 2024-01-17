French leader to visit Ukraine next month to discuss arms supplies

PARIS, January 17. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country would deliver more weapons to Ukraine, adding that he will discuss them during the upcoming visit to Kiev in February.

"I plan to visit Ukraine in February," he said, adding that during his visit he will make announcements related to French arms deliveries and bilateral Ukrainian-French agreements.

He said that Paris is preparing to deliver 40 SCALP missiles and "hundreds of bombs" to the Kiev government. In this regard, he praised the successes of the country’s defense industry, which allowed France to scale up production and send more weapons to Ukraine, including Caesar self-propelled howitzers.

He said that deliveries of French weapons to Kiev will begin "in real time, immediately after an announcement is made.".