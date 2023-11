BERLIN, November 17. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has blamed Israel for razing the Gaza Strip to the ground as a result of its aggression in the Palestinian enclave.

"About 13,000 Palestinians, including children, women and adults, have been killed so far. Israel has left no stone unturned in Gaza, razing everything there," Erdogan said in Berlin at a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The news conference was broadcast by the Turkish news channel TRT Haber.