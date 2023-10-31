Israel says 80 trucks with aid for Gaza undergoing checks before crossing Rafah border

TEL AVIV, October 31. /TASS/. A total of 80 trucks carrying medical supplies, food and water are undergoing checks before entering Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, the Israeli Defense Ministry’s unit coordinating government activities in the Palestinian territories (COGAT) said.

"The largest aid transfer since the start of the war: 80 trucks loaded with medical supplies, food, and water began inspection in preparation to enter Gaza through the Rafah Crossing," COGAT said on X (formerly Twitter).

On October 30, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on X that 108 trucks had delivered humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in the previous eight days. The ministry added that the aid included water, food and medical supplies.

According to COGAT, 171 trucks with humanitarian aid entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing point in the past ten days, with 39 vehicles crossing into the enclave on October 30.