GENICHESK, May 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost eight drones and 33 UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control posts as a result of Russia’s strikes in the Kherson area over the past day, Regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Dnepr Battlegroup delivered several powerful strikes on amassed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 44th artillery brigade, 35th marine infantry brigade and 121st territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Pavlovka, Ivanovka, Mikhailovka and Zolotaya Balka. The enemy lost … 8 drones, 20 observation posts and 33 UAV control posts," Saldo said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on May 5 that Battlegroup Dnepr units had inflicted damage by firepower on amassed personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 44th artillery brigade, 35th marine infantry brigade and 121st territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Ivanovka, Mikhailovka and Zolotaya Balka in the Kherson Region. They repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 118th mechanized brigade north of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region, it specified.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 45 personnel, a US-made 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.