FSB detains Tambov resident for plotting terrorist attack on court buildings

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a resident of the city of Tambov for plotting to blow up areas adjacent to the regional court and the arbitration court, the FSB said in a statement.

"The FSB, working jointly with Russian Railways employees in Tambov, put an end to the illegal activities of a Russian national born in 1980, who was planning to detonate improvised explosive devices near the buildings of the Tambov Regional Court and the Arbitration Court as directed by Ukrainian intelligence agencies," the statement reads.

Russian Railways employees inspecting areas adjacent to the Tambov train station noticed a suspicious man placing something into a pile of construction debris. Two improvised explosive devices were found under construction waste in an abandoned building; both were deactivated. "The detainee said that since the start of [Russia’s] special military operation, he had regularly been browsing certain websites, including those of pro-Ukrainian terrorist organizations, and was recruited by Ukrainian intelligence agencies in July 2023 to carry out acts of sabotage and terrorism in Russia," the FSB pointed out.

In early March 2024, he was tasked with conducting subversive and terrorist attacks on the Tambov Regional Court and the Tambov Arbitration Court.

The FSB branch in the Tambov Region has launched an investigation based on Article 30.1 and Article 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Preparations for a Terrorist Attack"). The suspect has been taken into custody.