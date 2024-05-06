Russian services PMI index down to 50.5 points in April

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 50.5 points in April from 51.4 points in the previous month, S&P Global analytical agency reported.

"The rise in new sales was only modest and the weakest in the current sequence of expansion that began in February 2023," the report said.

New business received by service providers rose further in April, albeit at a slower pace. Companies noted the acquisition of new customers and higher intakes of work from abroad as drivers of growth.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below that level flags its slowdown.