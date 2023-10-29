Israel monitoring developments in Dagestan, expects protection on Israelis, Jews

TEL AVIV, October 29. /TASS/. Israel is keeping a close eye on the developments in Russia’s Dagestan, where protests are being held at Makhachkala airport, and expects Russia’s law enforcement to ensure safe protection of Israelis and Jews, according to a statemen issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister’s Office.

"The Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Security Headquarters (NSH) are monitoring the development of events in southern Russia in the Dagestan province. Israel expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to maintain the safety of all Israeli citizens and Jews wherever they may be and to act resolutely against the rioters and against the wild incitement directed against Jews and Israelis," the statement reads.

"The State of Israel takes seriously attempts to harm Israeli citizens and Jews everywhere," it emphasized.

Earlier in the day, several hundred people gathered at the airport protesting against the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. They broke into the airport’s building and landing area after the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv.

The Dagestani police told TASS that police forces at the airport have been reinforced.