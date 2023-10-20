White House says shipment of never-before provided types of weapons to Ukraine possible

WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. The US Administration considers it possible to hand over weapons and military vehicles to Ukraine that have never been shipped before, but the new budget request for the US Congress does not mention such products, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"With respect to Ukraine, the request does not specifically elaborate which weapons systems will be provided," the official said.

However, he pointed out that, "over the course of the war, […] we have added new weapon systems over time."

"So, this supplemental does not specifically answer the question as to which weapon systems will be provided to Ukraine in terms of additional capacities that haven’t been provided, but we’ll stay closely aligned with the Congress and consult with them as we always do if indeed we introduce a new capability in Ukraine," the official said.

"The President has the discretion based on circumstances of the conflict, the situation on the ground, consultations with allies to make determinations about whether he will provide weapons systems to Ukraine that we have not previously provided," Sullivan noted.

He disclosed that the US has "contracted for certain types of weapons systems that have yet to be delivered because they’re still in production."

"We expect them to be delivered in the coming months," the representative said.

Previously, US President Joe Biden filed a request to the US Congress to provide additional military and other aid to Ukraine and Israel worth about $106 billion. According to the accompanying documents, published by the White House, the request for the fiscal year 2024 proposes to allocate over $61.4 billion for Ukraine and over $14.3 billion for Israel.