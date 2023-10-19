Drones of Iraqi Shia militants attack US military base in Syria

BEIRUT, October 19. /TASS/. The US and Western Coalition military base in Syria’s border city of At-Tanf attacked by three drones, Shafaq News reports. According to the report, the ‘Islamic Resistance in Iraq’ movement, which includes Shia militants who previously fought against the Islamic State terrorists, took responsibility for the attack.

Representative of the US command in Iraq confirmed to the website that three drones attacked the military base, with two drones downed by ground-to-air fire. The representative did not disclose if any casualties or material damage was inflicted. Meanwhile, Shia militants claimed in their statement that "all ground targets were hit."

On October 18, militants of the Iraqi wing of the Hezbollah Shia militia fired rockets at a US military base in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor Province. On the same day, representative of the US Central Command told Shafaq News that drone attacks were repelled at the Ayn-el-Assad Air Base in Iraq’s Anbar Province and at the Harir Air Base in Erbil. No details of these attacks were provided.