Musk looking at blocking X in Europe due to EU probe — portal

NEW YORK, October 19. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk is looking at blocking Twitter, renamed X, in Europe amid the EU probe, the Business Insider portal reported citing its source.

According to it, Musk is not happy with the Digital Service Act (DSA), which came into force in August and is considering ways of how to ban access to the app in Europe. He discussed what X should do to comply with the DSA with European Union’s Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton at least twice but seems to have lost patience, the source said.

Breton said earlier that the European Commission had launched a probe into X’s compliance with the DSA as, in its opinion, it could be disseminating disinformation about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Commission requested detailed information about X’s actions against malicious information.

The DSA envisages tougher control over the activities of 19 on-line platforms or search engines, which, according to EU officials, fall under the category of "very large." The include X, TikTok, Instagram (Instagram is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist), YouTube, Google, and Amazon Store.