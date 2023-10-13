At least 64 hostages taken by HAMAS to Gaza after raids in Israel — WP

WASHINGTON, October 13. /TASS/. Palestine’s radical movement Hamas has taken at least 64 hostages to the Gaza Strip following its raids on the territory of Israel, The Washington Post (WP) newspaper wrote, citing visual evidence.

The newspaper’s reporters came to the conclusion after analyzing various pieces of visual evidence. According to the article, the number of captives stands at least at 64, and "among them were 49 people who appeared to be civilians — nine of them children — and 11 who appeared to be members of the Israeli military."

"In four cases, it was not possible to determine whether the captive was a civilian or soldier," the paper wrote.

In total, the newspaper found visual evidence that HAMAS members took at least 106 people captive during the incursion. Apart from hostages who appeared to be taken to Gaza, 26 captives were seen being held in locations that could not be verified, and 16 were seen only in Israel.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel declared a state of readiness for war, announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. Over 1,500 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,200 have suffered wounds; in Israel, the death toll stands at about 1,500 and almost 4,000 people have been wounded.