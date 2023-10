BEIJING, October 11. /TASS/. The third ‘One Belt - One Road’ international forum will be held in China’s capital Beijing on October 17-18, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the opening ceremony. Throughout the event, he will meet with visiting leaders of other countries on the sidelines of the forum.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic have confirmed their participation.