NEW YORK, April 23. /TASS/. A number of Ukrainian military units refuse to obey Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky and do not want to fight, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson said.

"Some of those neo-Nazi units, they were deployed to the front by Syrsky. They said no, we're not fighting, no, we're out of here. So you know, I think that that's going to become an increasingly common theme in the coming weeks," he said in an interview for the Dialogue Works YouTube channel.

He also noted that the Russian forces manage to advance recently despite the slush on the roads.

According to Johnson, the neo-Nazi units pose "the greatest threat to Zelensky’s ability to survive in office," because they "can decide to take matters into their own hands" out of frustration.

Previously, Ukrainian armed forces joint commander Lieutenant General Yuri Sodol admitted that Ukrainian forces have approximately 7-10 times less troops than the Russian forces. According to the commander, the Ukrainian army is on its last legs.