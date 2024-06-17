Putin congratulates Ramaphosa on being reelected South African president — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on being reelected South African president, the Kremlin press service said after their phone call.

"During their telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on being reelected South African president as a result of May 29 general election," it said.

The leaders expressed the hope for continuing joint efforts toward comprehensive strengthening strategic partnership between Russia and South Africa.

Earlier, a congratulatory telegram was sent to the South African leader.