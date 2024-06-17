Around 20 documents expected to be signed during Putin's visit to Vietnam

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian and Vietnamese delegations will sign about 20 documents during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hanoi, Aide to the President of Russia for Foreign Policy Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"A bilateral joint statement will be adopted, which will confirm the principles of a comprehensive strategic partnership between our countries. Several documents on cooperation in various fields will also be signed. Around 20 documents are currently in the works," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Vietnam on June 19-20, the Kremlin press service said earlier. "At the invitation of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on June 19-20, 2024," the Kremlin said

The talks are expected to focus on developing relations between Moscow and Hanoi. "Hanoi will host meetings with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man," the press service informed. According to its data, plans are "to discuss the current state and prospects for further development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in trade and economic, scientific, technological and humanitarian areas, as well as to exchange views on key issues on the international and regional agenda."

"Following the talks, a joint statement will be adopted and a number of bilateral documents will be signed," the Kremlin went on to say. The Russian leader will arrive in Hanoi from North Korea, where he "will pay a friendly state visit" on June 18-19, it added. Also on Monday, the Russian president's press service announced that Putin will be in the city of Yakutsk (Yakutia) on June 18, where he is scheduled to hold several meetings to discuss regional issues.

Putin has been to Vietnam several times. In 2017 he took part in the Vietnam-hosted APEC summit, while in 2013 he paid an official visit to the country.

The status of a state visit is the highest in diplomatic protocol. After assuming office as President of the Russian Federation for another term on May 7, Putin has already paid state visits to China and Uzbekistan.