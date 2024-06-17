Russia, Vietnam have similar views on many international problems — newspaper

HANOI, June 17. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam have similar views on many international and regional problems, the Hanoi Times newspaper wrote ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit.

"Both countries share common perspectives on numerous international and regional issues and work closely and support each other in international forums such as the United Nations, APEC, ASEM, ARF, and CICA. Meanwhile, security and defense cooperation has been enhanced, and collaboration in culture, tourism, education, training, and science and technology continues to develop with positive outcomes," it wrote.

According to the newspaper, as of April 2024, Russia was implementing 186 investment projects worth around $985 million in Vietnam. These projects focus on such sectors as oil and gas, mining and processing. Vietnam is implementing 18 investment projects in Russia to the sum of $1.63 billion. "Energy cooperation is a traditionally strategic and effective field," the newspaper said.

"Vietnam and Russia maintain solid political ties that have gotten stronger over time. Economic and trade cooperation between the two countries has been dynamic but has yet to fully realize its bilateral potential," it emphasized.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Vietnam on June 19 and 20. While in Hanoi, he will meet with Vietnamese President To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Tr·ng, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and parliament speaker Tran Thanh Man. The talks are expected to focus on issues of partnership between Moscow and Hanoi and will yield a number of bilateral documents.