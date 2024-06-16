Number of supporters of Burgenstock final document reduced to 78

BURGNSTOCK /Switzerland/, June 16. /TASS/. Organizers of the Burgenstock conference on Ukraine have removed Jordan and Iraq from the initial list of signatories to the conference’s final communique, thus bringing their number down to 78.

The reasons for these amendments to the list have not yet been explained.

Other countries that did not support the final document are Armenia, Brazil, the Holy See, India, Indonesia, Colombia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and South Africa.

The conference was held on June 15 and 16. Its key topics included nuclear and food security, safe navigation, and prisoner exchange. According to the official list of participants of June 14, the conference was attended by 100 countries. Russia was not invited. Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Egypt, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Cuba, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Ethiopia did not take part either.

The final communique of the conference insisted that "Ukrainian nuclear power plants and installations, including Zaporizhye Nuclear Power Plant, must operate safely and securely under full sovereign control of Ukraine and in line with IAEA principles and under its supervision." It also stressed that "any threat or use of nuclear weapons in the context of the ongoing war against Ukraine is inadmissible."

Apart from that, according to the communique, in order to ensure food security, "free, full and safe commercial navigation, as well as access to sea ports in the Black and Azov Seas, are critical.".