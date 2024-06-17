French far-right politician calls for overhauling EU

MADRID, June 17. /TASS/. The European Union poses a threat to its member countries, and needs to be reformed, leader of the French National Rally parliamentary faction Marine Le Pen believes.

The politician told El Periodico that the things that unite Spain and France are far more important than the things that divide them. "Given that the EU poses a danger to all our nations, it is only logical that we fight together," she said. "The EU is not Europe, it is just a special form of continental cooperation that has over several decades shown to be of little benefit to our economies and our countries," the politician added.

Le Pen also said the association had turned toxic and pointed to the need to reform the EU to give member states more powers. "Our project could be called the European Alliance of Nations," she noted. "It would be a freer and more cohesive system of intra-European cooperation," she added.

On June 9, French President Emmanuel Macron decided to dissolve the National Assembly amid the defeat of his supporters in the European Parliament elections. The opposition right-wing National Rally party received more than 31% of the vote, while the president's party came in second with 14.6%. The first round of early elections to the National Assembly will be held on June 30, while the second round will be held on July 7.