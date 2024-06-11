{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Press review: G7 pushes EU to tap Russian assets and BRICS sends strong message to West

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 11th
© Sergey Bulkin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. G7 leaders push the EU on Russian frozen assets; BRICS top diplomats send a message to the West ahead of Burgenstock conference; and Iranian presidential election has six candidates running. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Kommersant: G7 pushing EU to war of assets with Russia

The G7 summit set to be held at Borgo Egnazia, in Italy’s Apulia, from June 13 to 15 will be an attempt on the part of the group of the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan to go beyond the boundaries of the elite club of Western democracies behind closed doors. Apart from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the leaders of India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Algeria, Kenya and Mauritius are also expected to attend.

Read also
G7 countries intend to warn small Chinese banks against alleged ties with Russia — Reuters

Guests of the summit will witness a geopolitical drama unfold as the G7 leaders will try to sign off on a decision to use dividends from frozen Russian assets for military purposes in Ukraine. For a number of reasons, this decision may be the toughest one the West has faced since it began its sanctions war against Russia.

While the West agrees that pressure on Russia must be intensified, the proposal to give $50 bln in loans for Kiev by using interest from immobilized Russian assets does not have Washington’s European partners enthused.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained what measures Moscow could take in response. "Obviously, we will respond appropriately to such moves, as we always do. For we have a range of political and economic measures that we can use against anyone who tries to seize Russian reserves," she warned.

Andrey Kortunov, research director at the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), told Kommersant that the decision to use interest from Russian assets has a number of potential costs in terms of politics, the economy and credibility. He laid out four points. "Firstly, the G7 has no jurisdiction over EU decisions, and there may be dissenters among its 27 member countries, meaning that there will be no consensus on this issue within the EU. Secondly, Europe risks harsh countermeasures from Moscow, including moves to seize European property. Thirdly, showing readiness to breach international law will create a precedent that may undermine trust in European institutions, as it will be impossible to explain to other countries that Russia is an exception and that similar methods will not be used against India, Turkey, or any third country one day," Kortunov said. "And finally, fourthly, such a step, if it is ever taken, will pave the way for the destruction of the global financial system on which the Western power was built, while the implementation of the plan will not in any way affect the Russian special military operation," he concluded.

 

Izvestia: BRICS foreign ministers send signal to West

On Monday, a two-day BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting kicked off in Nizhny Novgorod. The grouping gathered for its first high-level meeting since its latest expansion in January 2024. Also on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and a number of other bilateral meetings, including between the top diplomats of Russia and Brazil, were held.

Read also
Joint statement agreed upon by BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Nizhny Novgorod

Professor at the Department of Public Administration and Public Policy at RANEPA Alexander Savchenko told Izvestia he expects no sensations at the event that he said would show steady and balanced work that will yield lasting results. "If you take things in three-year chunks, you can see that strategic progress is underway and that the situation is changing. BRICS has expanded in the past three years, and in the next three years, the expanded grouping will set up a viable framework in which its member countries will actually work," he said.

On June 11, a broader meeting involving, apart from BRICS top diplomats, delegates from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), ASEAN, the Indian Ocean Rim Association, or IORA, the African Union and the Arab League, will take place.

Given such a large representation, the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting will discuss the conference on Ukraine coming at Switzerland’s Burgenstock this weekend, too. "The conference comes after SPIEF, which focused on multipolarity. And the BRICS meeting itself sends a message ahead of the conference. As we can see, the grouping did not actually support the Swiss conference," Alexey Maslov, director of Moscow State University’s Institute of Asian and African Studies told Izvestia.

China and Brazil, for one, presented their peace plan on Ukraine, which was met with criticism in Kiev and NATO. Unlike its BRICS allies, India will participate in the summit, but it has been cautious toward all Ukrainian proposals, Maslov emphasized. To New Delhi, the Burgenstock event is seen as an opportunity to strengthen its global posture amid competition from China in the Asian region, he said.

The BRICS’ foreign ministers formulated a joint statement following their meeting on Monday. In particular, they emphasized the need to use national currencies in mutual settlements within the grouping more broadly, as they expressed their support for a comprehensive reform at the United Nations, including its Security Council, and welcomed mediation toward resolving the Ukraine crisis. "They [the BRICS foreign ministers] conveyed their satisfaction with proposals toward mediatory and good services aimed at resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," the statement reads.

 

Vedomosti: Six candidates to vie for Iranian president

The election headquarters at the Iranian Interior Ministry has cleared six out of 20 candidates to run in the country’s presidential election on June 28 following the death of the Islamic republic’s leader Ebrahim Raisi last month. On June 9, the spokesman for the election headquarters, Mohsen Eslami, announced the six names live on state-run IRIB television. There are no clear frontrunners like Raisi was in the 2021 election among them though, experts say.

Conservative politicians among the candidates include the Supreme Leader’s Representative to the Supreme National Security Council Saeed Jalili, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi who serves as the head of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs. "Ghalibaf and Jalili have a good chance of winning the election as they ran in the 2013 vote, were nominated in 2021, but the conservatives bet on Raisi," says Yelena Dunaeva, a senior researcher at the Center for Arab and Middle Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Oriental Studies. Ghalibaf positions himself as neoconservative leader, while Jalili is an ultraconservative, she added.

Another candidate, former Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education and legislator, practicing heart surgeon Masoud Pezeshkian, is a reformist politician who has represented the capital of East Azerbaijan, Tabriz, in the Majlis (parliament) for two decades now, Dunayeva explains. Pezeshkian is little known, and he was included in the list of candidates as a formality, as his chances are "close to zero," another expert in Iran, Nikita Smagin, told Vedomosti.

Mostafa Pourmohammadi who has served as Iranian interior and justice minister is also running. A centrist and up and coming politician, a talented orator, he stands no chance of winning on his own though, Dunayeva forecasts.

Smagin says the main competition will be between Ghalibaf, Zakani and Jalili as they are all seasoned politicians with election experience. "And Ghalibaf will most likely come out on top as the most recognizable candidate," Smagin said.

The presidential election will be Iran’s second major vote this year. In early March, parliamentary elections were held in the country in which conservatives won in all provinces, including Tehran. However, the voter turnout was a record low 41%, or 25 mln people. Due to an apathetic electorate, another anti-record may be set, Smagin said.

 

Izvestia: US races to support Armenian PM amid protests

Amid ongoing protests in Yerevan, James O’Brien, Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, is traveling to the Armenian capital for a three-day visit. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is feeling the heat from street protests, with thousands of protesters rallying across the country, some of them even camping out in front of the parliament building.

Supporters of the Tavush for the Homeland movement led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan marched on Yerevan in early May and they have been rallying against the move to delimit the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan since May 9.

"Today, the protests have a charismatic leader, and protesters are backing the protest movement, not Pashinyan. Even as he has enough administrative resources, he will not be able to bring all these people over to his side," political analyst Grant Mikaelyan told Izvestia.

Still, Alexey Martynov, director of the International Institute of the Newly Established States, argues, despite the scale of the protests, they stand little chance of pushing the current government to resign.

On Monday, the Council of the Armenian parliament turned down the opposition’s demand to convene an extraordinary meeting on June 11 to discuss a potential government resignation.

O’Brien is expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and efforts toward a peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku. He will also meet with high-profile Armenian officials, business leaders and civil activists, the US Department of State said in a press release.

"Pashinyan is solving the geopolitical issues that matter to the United States, namely reducing the presence of Russia and Iran in South Caucasus, with ceding Karabakh as a provisional stage before Turkey may increase its posture in Central Asia," Mikaelyan told Izvestia.

"The Armenian leadership is realigning its foreign policy course so that the West could become its major counterparty. The United States cannot ignore this, as quite a number of opportunities opens up for it here, including competing with Russia for a role in Transcaucasia or preventing other players from getting this role," Sergey Mikhailov, a leading expert at the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, explained.

 

Kommersant: Russian LNG exports see 3.8% rise in January-May

Russian LNG exports increased 3.8% year-on-year to 14.47 mln metric tons in the first five months of 2024, Kommersant has learned. In May alone, the volume rose by the same amount, to 2.8 mln metric tons. Novatek’s Yamal LNG plant has begun operating four new conventional oil tankers, North Air, North Mountain, North Sky, and North Way, for LNG transshipments in Europe and Asia. Analysts say these tankers may back up Russia’s second-largest natural gas producer’s project if a ban on LNG transshipment in EU ports is imposed as part of the 14th package of sanctions currently being discussed.

Since hostilities broke out in Ukraine, the global LNG market tightened as Europe needed more LNG to replace Russian pipeline natural gas. While the United States and the EU have not yet imposed a ban on Russian pipeline or liquified natural gas supplies, pressure on the Russian LNG industry has gradually increased. Novatek’s Arctic LNG-2 plant was added to the SDN list, and the possibility of imposing a ban on the transshipment of Russian LNG in European ports is being weighed. This may primarily hit Novatek’s flagship Yamal LNG project, with substantial LNG volumes being reloaded in France’s Montoir and Belgium’s Zeebrugge.

Independent expert Alexander Sobko says if the transshipment is ever banned, the transshipment point may move eastward to Murmansk, which would mean a longer transport distance to sales markets. "In all, all the sanctions and route extensions lead to, other things being equal, a growing shortage of tankers. Therefore, prices on the spot market for freight rise as a result, so its own gas carriers with a fixed freight price will come in handy for Novatek," he adds.

Press review: Far-right gains in EU Parliament and SPIEF-2024 breaks records
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 10th
Read more
Turkish foreign minister meets with head of Russian foreign intelligence service in Moscow
It was earlier reported that Fidan also held talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu
Read more
Russian ambassador lauds intensified relations with Eritrea
Igor Mozgo pointed out that Eritrea "came down on the side of Russia and have pursued this course ever since"
Read more
Yemeni Houthis claim members of 'American-Israeli spy network' arrested
According to the Yemeni official, the arrested individuals were working in the US embassy in Sana’a
Read more
Majority in European Parliament to be pro-European, pro-Ukrainian — Kremlin spokesman
Elections to the 2024-2029 EP were held in all EU countries from June 6 to 9
Read more
Armenian opposition leader calls for gathering for protests on June 10
Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has called on his supporters to gather for actions of disobedience on June 10 and keep on protesting for 96 hours to "impose their will" on the authorities
Read more
Implementation of new UN resolution on Gaza may remain on paper only — Russian envoy
Since the beginning of the escalation in Gaza, the Council has already adopted three resolutions, Vasily Nebenzya noted
Read more
About 30 countries want to join 'BRICS family' — Russian envoy to China
Igor Morgulov noted that BRICS members are bolstering coordination on key global issues, including at multilateral venues like the UN, G20 and the World Trade Organization
Read more
Press review: G7 pushes EU to tap Russian assets and BRICS sends strong message to West
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 11th
Read more
Russian troops liberate 60% of DPR territory — Pushilin
The head of the region emphasized that the rest of the Donetsk People's Republic territory remaining under Kiev control needs to be liberated within the constitutional borders of the republic
Read more
All civilians gone from Artyomovsk, Soledar due to Ukraine's aggression — DPR head
Denis Pushilin noted that he had visited the liberated towns
Read more
Woman in DPR killed in Ukrainian shelling
The mayor of Gorlovka expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of the victim
Read more
Chinese foreign minister lauds Russia’s efforts toward cooperation within expanded BRICS
Wang Yi is confident that the event underway in Nizhny Novgorod will "lay a solid basis for the first BRICS summit upon its expansion" as he said that the grouping was seeking to boost "allied cooperation"
Read more
Russian, South African top diplomats talk Pretoria's contribution to Ukraine settlement
The sides thoroughly discussed "topical issues of the Russian-South African strategic partnership focusing on the expansion of trade and economic cooperation"
Read more
Le Pen lays into Macron over comments that sending troops to Ukraine not ruled out
"Emmanuel Macron is playing military leader, but he is so careless about the lives of our children," Marine Le Pen stressed
Read more
Lavrov holds talks with Turkish counterpart
Before the meeting, the ministers warmly greeted each other
Read more
Russian troops use new anti-drone systems near Chasov Yar — DPR official
Igor Kimakovsky noted that the enemy had started using drones supplied by the West on the massive scale
Read more
Seven people injured by Ukrainian strikes at DPR in 24 hours
The Ukranian forces fired 129 munitions
Read more
Putin calls for rapid modernization of Russian army
The Russian president stated that the world is seeing technological breakthroughs in almost all areas of life
Read more
Russia has numerous questions to US resolution on ceasefire in Gaza — UN envoy
The authors have not informed the UN Security Council about the details of the deal, Vasily Nebenzya noted
Read more
Kremlin not regretting that invited mass media from unfriendly countries to meet Putin
There was the opinion that there should not be tie dialog with mass media representatives from unfriendly countries that could distort what they had heard at the meeting
Read more
Hamas welcomes UNSC resolution on Gaza ceasefire
Group added that they "remain ready to cooperate with the mediators in indirect talks aimed at implementing the aforementioned provisions."
Read more
Russia looking at all scenarios of special military operation — Putin
"At some point, Russia will have to begin to be in a hurry," the head of state noted
Read more
Ukraine sustains over 1,000 casualties trying to hold the line in eastern Chasov Yar — DPR
According to the report, pressure on Ukrainian troops has intensified in the southern, southwestern and southeastern parts of the city
Read more
Latest events show true face of West trying to impose its rules — Lavrov
The US and its allies do not give up on attempting to hold on to their slipping domination and slow down the objective processes of multipolarity being shaped, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Lavrov, his Iranian counterpart discuss work on cooperation agreement
The top Russian diplomat reiterated his deep condolences to the Iranian counterpart over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, saying they did a lot for the development of multifaceted cooperation between our countries
Read more
Biden says Washington not authorizing strikes on Moscow, Kremlin
According to the US leader, the weapons can be used "in proximity to the border when they're being used on the other side of the border to attack specific targets in Ukraine"
Read more
Russian troops liberate Staromayorskoye community in DPR over past day — top brass
Russian troops gained better ground and inflicted casualties on eight Ukrainian army brigades in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
US, Poland announce creation of info support group for Ukraine
According to the State Department, the US and Poland have also signed a memorandum of understanding on combating foreign disinformation
Read more
Joint statement agreed upon by BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Nizhny Novgorod
The meeting is being held in Nizhny Novgorod on June 10 and 11
Read more
Battlegroup North improves frontline positions over past 24 hours — top brass
Three Ukrainian field ammunition depots were destroyed
Read more
Su-34 jet plane crashes in North Ossetia, killing crew
A technical malfunction is believed to be the preliminary cause of the crash
Read more
Press review: Far-right gains in EU Parliament and SPIEF-2024 breaks records
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 10th
Read more
Iran’s acting foreign minister accuses US of weaponizing dollar
"What can be viewed as the most important goal for BRICS is the reform of the Bretton Woods system, which has always been an obstacle to the progress of independent and developing countries," Ali Bagheri Kani said
Read more
Russia becomes second main supplier of LNG to Spain in May — Enagas
Earlier, Enagas reported that Spain purchased 72,690 GWh of Russian LNG in 2023, up from 53,859 GWh in 2022
Read more
US border patrol to immediately deport migrants from Russia — newspaper
This measure will also be applied to migrants from Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan
Read more
'Peace summit' on Ukraine may antithetically prolong conflict — Japanese lawmaker
Muneo Suzuki "spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on May 14 and June 6 and recommended that he take a strong initiative for a ceasefire"
Read more
Zelensky describes situation in DPR as most tenuous for Ukrainian forces
Earlier, Ukraine’s General Staff reported the fiercest fighting near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region and Kurakhovo in the DPR
Read more
More and more countries approve Chinese-Brazilian consensus on Ukraine — Foreign Minister
According to Wang Yi, it is necessary to aspire to make the BRICS’ role in global management increasingly significant
Read more
Russia’s foreign trade surplus in January-April up by 18.8% to $50.5 bln
In the reporting period, Russia increased exports to Asian countries by 11% to $101.4 billion, imports from these countries decreased by 3% to $56.6 billion
Read more
Russian, Ukrainian ombudspersons visit 1,700 Russian, Ukrainian POWs
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said that they "agreed to hold simultaneous visits"
Read more
Armenian parliament to consider government resignation motion on June 17
On Sunday evening, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Tavush for the Motherland opposition movement, said that the opposition would initiate the process of impeachment of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in parliament while the people would support it outside the legislative body
Read more
Ukraine's irrecoverable losses on frontline above half a million — former prime minister
Nikolay Azarov pointed to the negative impact of the armed conflict on the next generation of Ukrainians that has already manifested itself
Read more
Top Chinese diplomat calls on BRICS nations to settle crises through dialogue
Wang Yi called for resolute efforts to promote general peace and security
Read more
African leaders intend to visit Russia against to discuss Ukrainian conflict — NGO
Jean-Yves Ollivier pointed out that the high-level delegation of African countries intends to "encourage both sides to engage in a meaningful dialogue to achieve a resolution."
Read more
Twenty-two countries expected to take part in BRICS ministerial meeting — organizers
The majority of the participating countries are represented by ministers
Read more
Malawi vice president could have died in aircraft crash — report
According to verified reports, Chilima took off from the airport in the capital of Lilongwe and headed toward the Mzuzu Airport in the country’s north, before disappearing on the way back
Read more
FSB bomb technicians neutralize Ukrainian drones with guided air bombs in DPR
Over the past week, the FSB branch for the DPR detected and intercepted 237 Ukrainian drones, including strike and reconnaissance UAVs
Read more
One of Ukrainian nationalist leaders Kokhanovsky liquidated near Volchansk — report
Kokhanovsky was a well-known figure of the Ukrainian nationalist movement, and a regular participant in the events arranged by nationalists
Read more
Liberation of Staromayorskoye community blocks Ukrainian army reserves, says DPR
The Ukrainian army is suffering heavy casualties running into thousands of troops due to Russian heavy weapons’ intensive fire in that frontline area, Igor Kimakovsky noted
Read more
West already heard Putin's words about possible arming of its opponents — Kremlin
When asked whether it would be revealed to whom the Russian weapons would be delivered, Dmitry Peskov said that Russia "is not obliged to do so"
Read more
BRICS foreign ministers reiterate commitment to combating terrorism — statement
The ministers called for zero tolerance to terrorism and rejected double standards in anti-terrorist activities
Read more
Russian aerospace forces strike terrorists bases in two Syrian governorates
The Russian aerospace forces delivered six airstrikes on places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area
Read more
BRICS foreign ministers call for peaceful settlement in Afghanistan — statement
They urged for more visible and verifiable measures in Afghanistan to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used by terrorists
Read more
BRICS countries stress importance of enhances use of national currencies in trade payments
The BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations met on June 10, 2024, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russian Federation
Read more
Chechen leader demands harsh punishment for attackers of Emelianenko’s daughter
Kadyrov said those who assaulted the girl knew whose daughter she was
Read more
Taliban ready for dialogue on security with Russia — delegation at SPIEF
Acting Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Abdul Umari favored Russia’s intention to exclude the movement from ban lists
Read more
BRICS top diplomats support comprehensive UN reformation — joint statement
The UN Security Council consists of 15 countries, including five permanent members (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France)
Read more
Top Russian, Venezuelan diplomats sign memorandum on countering sanctions
Sergey Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil Pinto met on the sidelines of the BRICS ministerial meeting in Nizhny Novgorod
Read more
FACTBOX: Russia Day
On Russia Day, the country traditionally holds holiday concerts, mass open air celebrations and sports events
Read more
G7 countries intend to warn small Chinese banks against alleged ties with Russia — Reuters
"Leaders gathering at the June 13-15 summit in Italy hosted by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are expected to focus heavily during their private meetings on the threat posed by burgeoning Chinese-Russian trade to the fight in Ukraine, and what to do about it," Reuters reported
Read more
Russia may arm US enemies, just like Washington does with Ukraine — security official
"Now let the US and its allies feel the direct impact of the use of Russian weapons by third parties," Dmitry Medvedev said
Read more
Zimbabwe will have incredible harvest this year thanks to Russian fertilizers — president
The country will need more supplies, and Russia gives lower prices and convenient payment methods than anywhere else, Emmerson Mnangagwa noted
Read more
Ukrainian troops no longer evacuate their wounded in Chasovoy Yar — DPR adviser
According to Igor Kimakovsky, Russia forces have reached serious success in the city of Chasovoy Yar
Read more
Kremlin spokesman suggests asking Biden how it is that he ‘knows Putin for 40 years’
When he was a senator for Delaware, Joe Biden visited the USSR several times during the late 1970s, and Vladimir Putin was in his early 30s at that time and served in the KGB
Read more
Russia open to building mutually beneficial relations with Japan — ambassador
Nikolay Nozdrev pointed out that Moscow "aims to maintain practical cooperation in the spheres of energy and fisheries, contacts in the field of culture, including within the framework of the annual festivals of Russian culture in Japan and Japanese culture in Russia"
Read more
Switzerland working with Russia on Ukraine conference preparations
"We have done everything we could to have Russia aboard," Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said
Read more
West close to point of no return in Ukrainian conflict, clash with Russia looms — Orban
According to the prime minister, the danger of a new world war is growing
Read more
Russia to take part in meeting on Afghanistan in Doha under UN auspices — envoy
"It is a meeting of special representatives on Afghanistan initiated by the UN Secretary-General," Zamir Kabulov said
Read more
Vessel to replace Mikhail Somov to be built by 2029
"As for the deadlines that we set for ourselves, we must launch this vessel and put it into operation by 2029," Alexander Tsybulsky said
Read more
Flight SU628 that made emergency landing in Bangkok reaches Phuket
The plane landed in Phuket at 07:31 (03:31 Moscow time)
Read more
BRICS foreign ministers stress important role of G20 in economic cooperation
The ministers also reaffirmed that the consecutive G20 Presidencies of India, Brazil and South Africa from 2023 to 2025 lay a solid ground for addressing inequalities, imbalances and shortcomings in the global economy
Read more
Ukraine fully governed, sponsored by West — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev also said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz should repent before Ukrainians for "for his lies about imminent victory," for "devoting Ukrainians to destruction" and for "the revival of Nazism"
Read more
West wants to defeat Russia militarily to get access to its wealth — Hungarian premier
Orban recalled the period of the 1990s, when "Europeans were welcomed in Russia and managed to infiltrate the Russian economy, meeting no resistance"
Read more
Mercenaries from Georgia, Canada, Poland, US most active in Ukraine, DPR head says
The Russian Investigative Committee has a ballpark figure on the number of foreigners engaged in the Ukraine conflict, Denis Pushilin added
Read more
Police say French tourists were not trying to break into Baikonur spaceport
A source in the Russian space industry later told TASS that the incident involving the duo of French tourists occurred outside the Baikonur spaceport
Read more
Russia engages TOS-2 flamethrowers in Ukraine
220mm TOS-2 is a successor to TOS-1A with improved characteristics
Read more
US believes it is the right moment to wreck Russia — Kremlin spokesman
Ukraine, which is supported by the United States, is "a minuscule tool in this existential struggle," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
US withdraws years-long ban on providing weapons to ‘Azov’ — The Washington Post
According to the report, the Azov regiment passed a vetting under the so-called "Leahy law"
Read more
North Korean troops briefly cross inter-Korean border
According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, about 20 DPRK servicemen violated the demarcation line
Read more
Apple unveils iOS 18 with updated and new functions in existing apps
Changes have been made to the messages application - now you can send messages later and format text (underline, strikethrough, etc.)
Read more
Russian diplomat sees further militarization at EU in wake of von der Leyen’s election win
According to Kirill Logvinov, the political landscape at the EP remained largely unchanged
Read more
Artyomovsk frontline needs to be pushed 25 km farther away to ensure security, says DPR
The DPR head said earlier that the Ukrainian army kept delivering intensive strikes on Artyomovsk and Soledar, which hindered recovery work
Read more
Kiev attempts to create illusion of improved situation on battlefield — Chinese expert
Cui Hongjian said that Ukraine's move is an attempt to demonstrate its "confidence" to the US and Europe in order to gain more support and assistance in the future
Read more
Russian troops make major advances in Avdeyevka area, says DPR
Russian troops have recently liberated the settlements of Netailovo and Umanskoye and improved their frontline positions in the Ocheretino direction, Denis Pushilin specified
Read more
Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 400 troops over day in Russia’s South battlegroup’s zone
The enemy lost more than 400 military personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, four vehicles, a 152-mm howitzer D-20, a 122-mm howitzer D-30 and a 105-mm M119 howitzer
Read more
Korean Peninsula situation escalating due to US actions — Russian envoy
Georgy Zinovyev emphasized that the military maneuvers of the United States and South Korea are quite provocative, they are "aimed at working out the issue of decapitation of the top military and political leadership of North Korea"
Read more
HeliRussia show features Golub bomber drone
The drone is already used in the Ukraine operation and batch production is prepared
Read more
Import-substituted SJ-100 aircraft starts certification flight tests — UAC
The UAC noted that the first flight took place at the airfield of the Gromov Flight Research Institute in Zhukovsky, Moscow region
Read more
Some of F-16s transferred to Kiev to be deployed outside Ukraine
Sergey Golubtsov also said that Ukraine would need at least two Patriot air defense systems, two NASAMS air defense systems, and several self-propelled Gepard air defense systems to protect the F-16s’ airfields
Read more
UNSC adopts US-sponsored resolution on Gaza ceasefire
The 15-member Security Council adopted the resolution in a 14-0 vote
Read more
Russia welcomes Venezuela's interest in BRICS, to strengthen ties — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that the countries are "effectively cooperating in the energy and medical spheres"
Read more
Switzerland summit outcome statement not to include demand for troops withdrawal — TV
The outcome statement is expected to reflect the issue of security of nuclear power plants and food security, NHK reported
Read more
Russian helicopters supplied to more than ten countries last year
Contracts for Russian aviation equipment amount to slightly less than a half of the total portfolio of Rosoboronexport contracts, CEO of the national arms export agency Alexander Mikheev said
Read more
Eritrea supports Russia's active presence in Africa — Russian ambassador
"The Eritrean leadership calls on Russia to join in ensuring security and maintaining peace on the African continent, to restore the role and influence that the Soviet Union had here," Igor Mozgo noted
Read more
HeliRussia showcases unmanned helicopter to fight sea drones
The helicopter is armed with a remotely controlled turret with 7.62mm machinegun, a system of uninterrupted supply of 550 cartridges, eight air missiles and 16 antitank bombs
Read more
26 Ukrainian drones destroyed in Kursk Region in past day
A residential house in the village of Veseloye was damaged in a drone attack
Read more
South African president to skip G7 summit in Italy
The G7 summit will be held at a closed resort near the Italian city of Bari on June 13-15
Read more
Second stage of tactical nuclear drills kicks off in Russia — top brass
The drills will jointly train units of Russia and Belarus’ Armed Forces for the combat use of tactical nuclear weapons
Read more
China suggests real peace conference on Ukraine be convened — top diplomat
Wang Yi stressed that all parties to the conflict should be equally represented at a conference on settling the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which should look at "all peace settlement scenarios"
Read more
China ready to pool efforts with Russia to counter external forces — top diplomat
Wang Yi stressed that the development of relations with Russia is "a strategic choice made by the sides with due account of their fundamental interests and in conformity with global trends and the spirit of the times"
Read more