Joint statement agreed upon by BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Nizhny Novgorod

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 10. /TASS/. The BRICS foreign ministers, who gathered for a meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, have agreed upon a joint statement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"At their meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, the BRICS foreign ministers have agreed upon a joint statement," she said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large and Russia’s BRICS Sous-Sherpa Pavel Knyazev told TASS that the BRICS ministerial meeting was expected to yield a joint statement.

The meeting is being held in Nizhny Novgorod on June 10 and 11. This is the first BRICS ministerial meeting after the association’s expansion in 2023.