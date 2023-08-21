Iranian delegation arrives in Moscow for discussion of cooperation between ground forces

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Iranian military delegation, led by Ground Forces Commander Kioumars Haydari arrived in Moscow for discussion of bilateral cooperation between ground forces of the two countries, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"The military delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, led by the Ground Forces Commander Brigade General Kioumars Haydari arrived in Moscow for discussion of issues of bilateral military cooperation," the Ministry said.

The official part of the bilateral negotiations took place at the Ground Forces Main Command Center; the sides discussed issues of military cooperation and interaction, aimed at the implementation of projects that are supposed to improve the combat readiness of both countries’ armed forces.

"The Russian Federation views Iran as one of the key states in the Middle East - it is Russia’s strategic partner, and the constant intensive political dialogue is a hallmark of the current stage of our partnership," Russian Ground Forces Commander Army General Oleg Salyukov underscored.

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the sides achieved an agreement on further improvement of cooperation between Russian and Iranian ground forces in various areas.

During the visit, the Iranian delegation laid down flowers to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin and visited the Army 2023 international defense forum, where it examined the newest types of weapons and upcoming military vehicles. In addition, the foreign guest will visit ground forces educational facilities and military-industrial complex enterprises.