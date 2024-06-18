Putin arrives on working visit to Yakutia

YAKUTSK, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived to Yakutia on a working visit.

The Russian leader last visited the Far Eastern region in September 2014.

Yakutia is the first stop on Putin’s Far Eastern itinerary. Later on Tuesday, the Russian president will travel to North Korea, and he will visit Vietnam on Wednesday.

Among other things, Putin will get acquainted with the region’s IT and defense achievements in Yakutia. The president is also scheduled to meet with the head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Aisen Nikolayev.