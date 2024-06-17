Swiss meeting on Ukraine not about peace — Kazakh expert

ASTANA, June 17. /TASS/. The conference on Ukraine held in Switzerland had nothing to do with a peaceful settlement of the conflict, said Daniyar Ashimbayev, Kazakh political scientist and editor-in-chief of the "Who’s Who in Kazakhstan" biographical encyclopedia.

"Kazakhstan ignored the summit in Switzerland, just as other Central Asian countries did. Firstly, it was immediately clear that this event had nothing to do with a peaceful settlement. Secondly, the pro-Ukrainian propaganda aimed at our region carries blatantly provocative content that contributes to inciting interethnic discord," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, it is neither in the interests of the state nor of its society to directly or indirectly support pro-Ukrainian propaganda.

Switzerland hosted the conference on Ukraine on June 15-16 at the Burgenstock resort. The official list of participants, published on June 14, included 91 countries, the Serbian Republic of Kosovo and eight international organizations. The forum’s final document was not signed by 15 countries: Armenia, Brazil, Bahrain, the Vatican, Iraq, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and South Africa.

Russia was not invited to the summit. Most UN members were absent, such as Azerbaijan, Belarus, Venezuela, Egypt, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Cuba, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ethiopia.