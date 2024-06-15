MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The peace initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin is the last chance to preserve the Ukrainian state, Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of the Opposition Platform-For Life party now banned in Ukraine, told TASS in an interview.

"The new peace initiative of Vladimir Putin is the last chance to preserve the Ukrainian state. Ukraine at present with its illegitimate president, the regime adversary to the people, legal nihilism and the Nazi state ideology cannot be considered to be the state anymore," the politician said. "Vladimir Putin suggests returning the state to Ukrainians, making it neutral, sovereign, demilitarized and denazified," Medvedchuk said.

"The peace proposals returns not only the peace to Ukraine but also rights of Ukrainian citizens criminally overturned by the regime of [Vladimir] Zelensky," he stressed.

Ukraine at present "cannot exist without huge external borrowings. This is actually a bankrupt country, a black hole for the Western economy," Medvedchuk noted. "This is a concentration camp for the Ukrainian people, with everyone wanting to flee except the gang that is criminally reigning," he added.

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin named conditions for settlement of the situation in Ukraine, including withdrawal of the Ukrainian army from Donbass and Novorossiya and refusal of Kiev to join NATO.