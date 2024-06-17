NLMK functioning normally after drone attack

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. A NLMK plant in Lipetsk is functioning normally after the drone attack, a spokesperson of the Russian mining and metals company told TASS.

"On June 17, four incoming drones were registered in the territory of the plant manufacturing products of exclusively civil purpose. Since the start of the year, ten drones in total were involved in four attacks aimed at production facilities; two drones were destroyed not reaching the plant site. No employees were injured. The plant is functioning normally," the spokesman said.

Three Ukrainian drones were downed over Lipetsk at night on June 17, the governor of the region said earlier.