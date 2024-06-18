{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Israeli intelligence knew of Hamas plans to seize 250 hostages weeks before attack — media

The report said that Hamas was planning to seize some 200-250 hostages (over 240 people were captured and some 1,200 killed in the October 7 attack)

TEL AVIV, June 18. /TASS/. The Israeli military intelligence knew about the radical Palestinian movement Hamas’ plans to attack the country and take 250 hostages three weeks before the incident, the Kan radio station said.

According to its information, the corresponding report was prepared by Unit 9200, which is an Israeli Intelligence Corps unit of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) specializing in warfare. The radio station pointed out the document was sent to various units on September 19, 2023, and was brought to the attention of at least one senior Israeli intelligence official, but was ignored.

The report said that Hamas was planning to seize some 200-250 hostages (over 240 people were captured and some 1,200 killed in the October 7 attack). The document also emphasized that Palestinian fighters were training to storm military strongholds and cities, and to seize and transport hostages. In addition, the report included Hamas instructions on the circumstances for killing hostages.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank. In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and Qatar that lasted a week, during which 110 hostages were released, according to Israel. On December 1, the ceasefire was violated and fighting resumed, continuing to this day.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict
