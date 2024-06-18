New EU leadership to maintain course on countering Russia — Orban

BUDAPEST, June 18. /TASS/. The new EU leadership will maintain its course towards the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine and countering Russia, contrary to the will of the majority of Europeans, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, commenting on the outcome of the informal EU summit in Brussels.

"They ignore reality, they ignore the outcome of the European elections, and they ignore the will of the European people. Let us not be naive: they will continue to support migration and will send more and more money and weapons to the war between Russia and Ukraine," Orban said on social media.

The prime minister noted that, after the June 6-9 elections to the European Parliament, "right parties have grown stronger, while the left and the liberals lost their positions." However, he continued, "instead of listening to voters’ opinion," the politicians from the largest European Parliament faction - the European People's Party - joined their efforts with the left and the liberals. On Monday, "they struck a deal and distributed EU management offices among themselves," the prime minister, who attended the summit in Brussels, said.

"We will not succumb to that! We will unite the efforts of the European right, and we will fight with the bureaucrats, who advocate migration and war," Orban assured.