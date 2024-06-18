Putin vows support for North Korea’s fight for independence

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Moscow will continue to support Pyongyang in its fight for independence, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in an article for the Rodong Sinmun newspaper on the eve of his state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

He noted that Washington keeps setting obviously unacceptable requirements, while North Korea has repeatedly expressed its intention to resolve all the existing differences by peaceful means.

"Russia has incessantly supported and will support the DPRK and the heroic Korean people in their struggle against the treacherous, dangerous and aggressive enemy, in their fight for independence, identity and the right to freely choose their development path," Putin stressed.