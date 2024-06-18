Putin announces plans to develop tourist trips between Russia, North Korea

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Pyongyang will develop mutual tourist trips, increase cultural, educational, youth and sports exchanges, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in an article for the main DPRK newspaper Nodong Sinmun ahead of his visit to the republic.

"Of course, we will develop humanitarian interaction between our countries. We plan to intensify academic mobility between Russian and Korean universities. To further increase mutual tourist trips, cultural, educational, youth and sports exchanges," the president stressed.

"Everything that humanizes communication between countries and peoples, strengthens trust and mutual understanding," he announced.