Kiev expects limited effect from deliveries of F-16 fighter jets

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The use of F-16 fighter jets that Western countries intend to deliver to Kiev will have a limited effect, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Ilya Yevlash said on Monday.

"The goals [of using F-16 fighters] will be determined by the leadership but it has to be understood that no quick effect should be expected. Pilots should have time to feel confident in the Ukrainian airspace because combat missions differ from training flights," the spokesman said during a live broadcast of the Ukrainian television marathon.

Kiev will not get a large number of fighter jets at once to effectively accomplish missions, he added.

"We understand that we will be getting F-16s gradually. Of course, we need to have a large number of such aircraft to effectively accomplish objectives," the Ukrainian Air Force spokesman said.

"Of course, everything depends on the number and modification of aircraft that will be delivered to Ukraine," he said.

Ukraine has long been requesting its partners to deliver F-16 fighter jets. However, the West has stressed that such aircraft cannot be delivered to Kiev without proper training of pilots and ground personnel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that the delivery of new armaments to Ukraine, including F-16 fighter jets, will not change the situation and will only prolong the conflict. He has also said that if these fighter jets are delivered to the Ukrainian army, they will burn like any other military equipment touted by the West.