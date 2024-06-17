US to continue monitoring Russian Navy’s activity in Caribbean — White House

WASHINGTON, June 17. /TASS/. The United States continues to keep a close eye on the activities of Russian warships in the Caribbean, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said.

"It's important to keep it in perspective. The Russians do this every few years. They make an excursion to the Caribbean, into Latin American waters. It's not new. Did it under Trump, did it under Obama, did it under President Bush. We watch it closely and monitor it as we probably should," he told a briefing.

"I don't have insight as to what their course and speed is, and where they're going, but we're certainly going to be watching that very, very closely," he stressed.

Earlier on Monday, the group of the Northern Fleet’s ships led by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov wrapped up its unofficial visit and left the Havana port in Cuba to continue accomplishing long-distance deployment missions, the Fleet’s press office reported.