US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area eight times during the past day, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15, two pairs of Typhoon fighter jets, and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eight times during the day."

Apart from that, in his words, seven violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

He also said that during the day, two shelling attacks on positions of government forces from positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra and Islamic Party of Turkestan (both outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.