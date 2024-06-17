Russia, Belarus approve Union State development plans

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus approved plans for performance of main provisions of the Agreement on Union State Establishment for 2024-2026, the Russian government said on its Telegram channel.

Plans provide for activities in the following areas: pursuit of the agreed structural macroeconomic policy, creation of a common financial market, agreed fiscal policy and cooperation in the customs sphere, pursuit of common industrial policy and cooperation in trade, agricultural policy, functioning of common energy markets of the Union State, and provision of safe and reliable operations of facilities using nuclear power.

Activities are also stipulated to ensure functioning of the common transport system and the common information space of the Union State.