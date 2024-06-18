All eyes now on upcoming Russia-North Korea summit — newspaper

PYONGYANG, June 18. /TASS/. The attention of the international community is focused on North Korea, where a meeting between the country's leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place, the state-run Minju Choson newspaper said

"The imperialists' aggressive military intrigues and coercion in the international arena have intensified more than ever. However, the friendship between Russia and North Korea is strengthening at an extraordinary pace. Under these conditions, the personal meeting between the leaders of the two countries, which are not only good neighbors but also fight together for a great common cause, has huge consequences for the development of bilateral relations and the international political situation," the article said.

"That is why all eyes are now on North Korea," the journalists pointed out. "Independent forces must stand together and actively fight for the implementation of their own noble values, if they want to achieve stability and peace on the planet, ensure the independent development of [their] countries and put an end to the coercion and tyranny of the US and the West," the newspaper emphasized.

Putin will pay a state visit to North Korea on June 18-19, the Kremlin press service said earlier. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that a treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea could be signed after Putin’s trip to Pyongyang. He explained that the need for such a treaty was due to the profound development of the world situation, and that the document would not be directed against other countries.