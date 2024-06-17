No decision from EU leaders on von dey Leyen’s re-appointment — Charles Michel

BRUSSELS, June 18. /TASS/. EU leaders have not reached an agreement on re-appointment of Ursula von der Leyen as the head of the European Commission, European Council President Charles Michel told reporters after the EU leaders’ informal dinner.

He noted that the leaders listened to von der Leyen’s ideas regarding the EU’s future, but made no decision on her re-appointment.

He added that the issue of appointment of presidents of the European Commission and the European Council will be resolved before the end of June. This issue is expected to be in the spotlight of the June 27-28 summit in Brussels.