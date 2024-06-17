Over 10 settlements in Russian Kursk Region come under Ukraine’s drone attacks in past day

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has attacked more than 10 settlements in the Russian Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, injuring no one, Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The village of Gornal in the Sudzha district, the villages of Gordyeevka and Troitskoe, the villages of Uspenovka and Viktorovka in the Korenevo district, the settlement of Tyotkino, the village of Kulbaki and the village of Yelizavetovka in the Glushkovo district were repeatedly shelled during the day. No local residents were injured," he wrote.

Ukrainian drones dumped munitions, while kamikaze drones attacked areas near the villages of Uspenovka and Viktorovka of the Korenevo district, the village of Krasnooktyabrsky in the Glushkovo district, as well as the settlement of Begoscha in the Rylsk district. No one was injured, Smirnov specified.

Ukrainian attacks damaged power lines in the village of Krasnooktyabrsky, also leaving without electricity the settlement of Volfino and the village of Volfinsky in the Glushkovo district. Repair work will begin when the situation allows, the governor blogged.

According to Smirnov, electronic warfare systems in the border areas have jammed 12 Ukrainian drones during the past day.