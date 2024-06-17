Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 110 areas over past day

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian troops struck Ukrainian army units and military hardware in 110 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces inflicted damage on massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 110 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 300 troops in Kharkov area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 300 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup North units "improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 42nd mechanized, 57th motorized infantry, 71st infantry, 105th and 125th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Glubokoye, Sinelnikovo and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region. In addition, they repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the 36th marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 300 personnel, four pickup trucks, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, it specified.

Ukrainian army loses 405 troops in Kupyansk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 405 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup West units "took more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 43rd, 44th and 116th mechanized and 3rd assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Shiykovka, Sinkovka, Peski-Radkovskiye and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov Region and Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 405 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, two 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery systems and a Nota electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russian forces improve frontline positions in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces improved their frontline positions in the Donetsk area where the Ukrainian army lost roughly 535 troops and two field ammunition depots over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 93rd mechanized, 79th air assault and 46th airmobile brigades in areas near the settlements of Katerinovka, Aleksandro-Shultino and Gornyak in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to "535 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, three pickup trucks, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, two 152mm D-20 howitzers and a 122mm D-30 howitzer," it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian forces improve tactical position in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian forces improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on four Ukrainian army brigades in the Avdeyevka area where the enemy lost roughly 335 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized, 68th jaeger, 144th infantry and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Kamyshevka and Novaya Poltavka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over the past 24 hours, they repulsed four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd and 47th mechanized and 68th jaeger brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Avdeyevka direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 335 personnel, a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, a US-manufactured MaxxPro armored combat vehicle and two motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun and a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, the ministry said.

Russian forces gain better ground in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces gained better positions in the south Donetsk area where the Ukrainian army lost roughly 150 troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units took more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 102nd and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Varvarovka in the Zaporozhye Region. They repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 123rd territorial defense brigade and the 31st National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 150 personnel, three motor vehicles, two Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery guns and two UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzers, it specified.

Russian troops also destroyed two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian troops strike two Ukrainian army brigades in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on two Ukrainian army brigades in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault and 141st infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Zherebyanki and Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 50 personnel, two motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 12 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 613 Ukrainian warplanes, 276 helicopters, 25,867 unmanned aerial vehicles, 529 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,359 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,343 multiple rocket launchers, 10,569 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,634 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.