Russian minister denies North Korea has harsh rules

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov denied rumors that North Korea has harsh rules as absolutely untrue.

The official, who co-chairs the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between Russian and North Korea, is headed to Pyongyang as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s delegation.

"This is fanciful," Kozlov told reporters when one of them suggested rules in North Korea are too harsh. "People there are very hospitable. They respect the elderly and children. They are very intelligent, educated people who are happy to receive their guests and know how to do it with respect and honor. Believe me, you will like this country very much."

The minister only urged reporters to remember that they are guests and should treat the local culture with respect.

"When you are a guest, you have to respect the traditions and customs of normal people who honor culture, manners. You just have to be respectful of everything that is going on, of traditions, of lifestyle - and everything will be fine," the minister said.

"I think that not only Russians, but also other people have nothing to fear there. But especially Russians," Kozlov went on to say.