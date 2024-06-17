Russia, North Korea looking at organizing direct flights — official

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia and North Korea are looking at organizing direct air service between them, Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov said.

"We met with our Korean friends and discussed this issue. In particular, we looked at organizing flights Novosibirsk-Moscow-Pyongyang. But everything will depend on tourist flows, on people’s interest to the culture of our neighbor," said Kozlov, who is also a co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

According to Kozlov, the passenger traffic between the two countries is increasing. "We sent the first delegation of 98 people, which was much more than in the former Soviet Union," he noted.