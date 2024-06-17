Nine non-EU countries side with sanctions against Iran

BRUSSELS, June 17. /TASS/. Nine EU partner countries and candidate countries sided with the latest package of European Union’s sanctions against Iran’s "military support of Russia," the European External Action Service said.

"The candidate countries North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the EFTA countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, align themselves with this Council Decision," the statement reads.

"They will ensure that their national policies conform to this Council implementing Decision," the document indicates.

On May 14, the EU Council informed that it expanded prohibitive measures against Iran in view of its military support of Russian combat actions in Ukraine. Sanctions comprise export bans on missile component supplies to Iran and blacklisting of legal entities and individuals.