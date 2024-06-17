Three children wounded in Mariupol because of grenade launcher fire — DPR head

DONETSK, June 17. /TASS/. Three children were wounded in Mariupol because of grenade launcher fire from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher in Mariupol, said Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin.

"Last night, in Mariupol a teenager found a weapon hidden at home by his father and fired a shot from RPG-22, causing injuries to three children: girls born in 2009 and 2012, a boy born in 2014," wrote the head of the region on his Telegram channel.

The children received medical attention and their lives are no longer in danger. Investigation into the incident is underway. Additionally, due to the shooting by the Ukrainian forces, three civilians from the Petrovsky district of Donetsk were injured to varying degrees.