Putin’s visit to North Korea to yield comprehensive strategic partnership treaty — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to North Korea may yield a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Putin’s aide for foreign affairs Yury Ushakov said.

"Several documents will be signed," he said, adding that these documents are being worked on. "This can be said about a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty. This document is also being worked on and if it is signed, it will replace the fundamental documents that were inked in 1961, 200, and 2021."

The new treaty will replace the 1961 Treaty of Friendship and Mutual Assistance, the 2000 Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighborly Cooperation, and the Moscow and Pyongyang Declarations of 2000 and 2001, Ushakov explained.

"Th sides are still working on it, the final decision concerning its signing will be made within hour," the Kremlin aide said, adding that the document will "outline prospects for further cooperation and will be signed, naturally, taking into account what has been happening between the countries in recent years and in the sphere of international politics, economy and in the sphere of all types of communication, including issues of security.".