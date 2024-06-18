Kazakhstan, Russia transfer over 85% of payments into national currencies

ASTANA, June 18. /TASS/. The US sanctions against the Moscow Exchange did not affect the trade balance of Kazakhstan with Russia - Astana and Moscow conduct more than 85% of settlements in national currencies, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin told reporters.

"More than 85% of settlements with Russia have long been carried out in national currencies," he said.

According to him, the situation around the Moscow Exchange has not currently affected the trade balance of Kazakhstan with Russia.

Earlier, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange. The National Settlement Depository and the National Clearing Center (part of the Moscow Exchange group) are also included in the sanctions list. Later, the UK joined sanctions against the group of companies.