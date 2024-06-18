Russian-DPRK cooperation grows every day, steadily moves to new heights — newspaper

PYONGYANG, June 18. /TASS/. The cooperation between North Korea and Russia expands every day and has firmly embarked on the path of multifaceted development, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper op-ed, published ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the people’s republic, says.

"In accordance with the agreements, achieved by the leaders of the two countries, the cooperation and contacts between the sides grow stronger every day; progress is being achieved in the practical area, which could contribute to the implementation of the interests of the people of the two countries," the article says.

"Bilateral exchanges at all levels have intensified, the cooperation in various areas gets reinvigorated. The traditional relations of friendship and good-neighborliness between Russia and North Korea have firmly embarked on the trajectory of a comprehensive expansion of the cooperation from new heights, which will serve as a huge impetus for the people of the two countries, who have risen to build powerful states," the journalists noted.

"The outstanding traditions of the Korean-Russian friendship and its long history serve as a firm foundation for development of bilateral relations," the newspaper added.

Putin will make a state visit to North Korea on June 18-19, the Kremlin press office announced earlier. Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that, after the visit, the sides may sign an agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership.