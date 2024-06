MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia values North Korea’s support regarding the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article for North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun, published on the Kremlin website.

"We highly appreciate the DPRK’s unwavering support for Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, their solidarity with us on key international matters and willingness to defend our common priorities and views within the United Nations," Putin said.