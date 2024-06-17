China ready to ensure global security together with Russia — MFA

BEIJING, June 17. /TASS/. China is ready to team up with Russia and other countries to ensure security in Eurasia and around the world to eliminate disagreements and conflicts peacefully, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"China and Russia are permanent members of the UN Security Council and key emerging powers. Our countries are entrusted with an important responsibility to ensure international and regional security, as well as stability," the ministry said in a commentary to TASS.

The commentary was provided in connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to build a new security system, with the Greater Eurasian Partnership at its core.

The statement said China is "ready to implement the global security initiative together with the international community, including Russia." It said Beijing seeks to develop a relevant concept that will focus on equal and sustainable cooperation and at the same time take into account the "reasonable concerns of each country."

According to the statement, China sees this as a way to "peacefully resolve differences and conflicts between states through dialogue and consultation."

Putin earlier ordered the Russian Foreign Ministry to maximize assistance to international agreements designed to establish a new security system. He noted that the Greater Eurasian Partnership could become its social and economic basis.