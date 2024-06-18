North Korean troops again violate South Korean border, warning shots fired — news agency

SEOUL, June 18. /TASS/. North Korean forces once again briefly crossed the South Korean border and returned to their territory after warning shots were fired, Yonhap reported citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to South Korea, a group of 20 to 30 soldiers crossed the demarcation line in the middle part of the demilitarized zone at about 08:30 local time on June 18. The South Korean military issued a warning via loudspeakers, followed by warning shots. After that, North Korean servicemen returned to their territory. No unusual activity was observed, the Joint Chiefs of Staff added.

A similar incident occurred on June 9. A military representative specified that the previous incident took place at a different location.

"Starting since April this year, the North Korean army sends many soldiers to various locations at the frontline next to the northern demarcation line. They carry out various operations on reinforcement of security at the border, they build unidentified structures that appear similar to anti-tank lines, they improve military roads, lay mines and clear out spaces," the South Korean representative said, adding that on June 9, the North Korean troops were carrying spades and pick-axes, and only some of them were armed.

Previously, Yonhap reported speculations that North Korea works on reinforcement of guard posts and strongholds or plans to build a continuous wall at the border, adding that further analysis would be necessary.