IOC clears Russians to compete in five sports

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has completed the verification of Russian athletes in five sports, the IOC press service told TASS.

"The review procedure in sports such as wrestling, weightlifting and taekwondo is completed, the same goes for trampolining and road cycling," the IOC said.

On June 15, the IOC published a list of 14 Russian athletes admitted to the Olympics, noting that it may be expanded in the future. There are ten Russian wrestlers on the list, but two-time Olympic champion Abdulrashid Sadulaev and Tokyo Olympics winner Zaur Uguev were not included in the list. The International Olympic Committee has also barred four Russian taekwondo fighters, including Olympic champions Vladislav Larin and Maxim Khramtsov, from the Paris Games.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11.