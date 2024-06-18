Putin calls DPRK Russia’s supporter in establishment of multipolar world order

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. North Korea is a Russia’s committed and like-minded supporter, ready to counter the West’s aspiration to restrain the establishment of a multipolar world order, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article for North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun, published on the Kremlin website.

"Pyongyang has always been our committed and like-minded supporter, ready to confront the ambition of the collective West to prevent the emergence of a multipolar world order based on justice, mutual respect for sovereignty and consideration of each other’s interests," Putin noted.